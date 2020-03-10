WWE RAW: Edge seeks revenge from Randy Orton and nails him with an RKO; brutally attacks MVP with steel chairs

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Edge returned to WWE RAW and sought vengeance from Randy Orton for attacking him and wife Beth Phoenix, over the past couple of weeks. MVP, who made fun of The Rated-R superstar turned out to be in the wrong place, at the wrong time and suffered at the hands of Edge.

This week's Monday Night RAW was buzzing with excitement as we inch closer to Wrestlemania 36. While a match hasn't yet been set in stone for The Show of Shows between these two, WWE is wasting little time in furthering the feud between Edge and Randy Orton! Post his epic Royal Rumble 2020 comeback, The Rated-R Superstar was welcomed to RAW by his Rated-RKO tag-team partner in true Viper fashion, that put the WWE Hall of Famer out of action for a few weeks. Even Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was met with a vicious RKO.

Hence, WWE RAW this week was all about retribution for the returning Edge! Before he stormed his way to the ring, MVP proposed a partnership between the two with him as Edge's manager. However, Edge came into the ring with just vengeance in his mind and called out Randy instead. Insulted by Edge, MVP quipped that the wrestler could not protect his wife and was 'warmly' met with a deadly spear. This gave leeway for Orton to attack but instead Edge nailed him with an RKO out of nowhere! As Edge proceeded to get steel chairs, Randy squandered out of harm's way.

However, MVP wasn't so lucky! The wrestler was choked with a standing arm triangle, an RKO onto the steel chair along with a pair of Con-Chair-Tos, courtesy of Edge, who then proceeded to chase Randy out of the arena.

Watch the madness unfold as Edge rained on Randy Orton and MVP's parade during WWE RAW below:

We can't wait for next week's RAW to see how The Viper will react!

Do you want to see Edge and Randy Orton collide at Wrestlemania 36?

