WWE RAW: Heath Slater returns to clash with 3MB mate Drew McIntyre; Bayley & Asuka deliver a classic match

This week's Monday Night RAW was indeed an eventful event as Heath Slater returned for a match against his 3MB mate and WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Bayley and Sasha Banks had their work cut out for them as they had singles matches against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

This week's Monday Night RAW helped cultivate certain feuds, which have been brewing for the past few weeks. While Drew McIntyre faces Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules, the WWE Champion had a visitor from his past. Heath Slater, who was amongst the unfortunate wrestlers to be let go off by WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made a surprise return to talk about 3MB's old memories. This led to a match between the mates, but not before Heath slapped Drew. With a Claymore, McIntyre won the bout easily and the post-match embrace between the friends was a nice touch.

Bayley and Sasha Banks continue on with their witty heel antics, which is definitely a highlight for the WWE Universe. The besties had their work cut out for them as they had singles matches against Asuka and the returning Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess showed us why we missed her so much as she dominated the bout against The Boss. The SmackDown Women's Champion made the save, of sorts, and caused a disqualification when she saw Sane might actually win the bout.

The main event saw Bayley against The Empress, with the former's Extreme Rules opponent, Nikki Cross, making her presence felt. The match was exciting not just for Bayley and Asuka's insane in-ring chemistry but also for the inclusion of Banks and Sane, as well as Cross, who was escorted out by security after she almost attacked Bayley for slapping off her headset. However, that didn't stop Nikki from returning to distract Bayley as the RAW Women's Champion, who takes on Sasha at Extreme Rules, pinned Bayley for the win.

Other RAW highlights include Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for Mr. 619 to choose the stipulation for his Extreme Rules match against The Monday Night Messiah; an Eye for an Eye match. Meanwhile, Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza defeated Big Show and The Viking Raiders as the match sowed seeds for a possible new stable under RKO's leadership.

