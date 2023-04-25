WWE Raw: Is Vince McMahon making major remote changes to tonight’s show? Find out

After reinstating himself in the WWE Board of Directors earlier this year and overlooking the WWE-UFC merger of $21 billion, Vince McMahon’s involvement in the creative department has been well-known.

Earlier, WWE CEO Nick Khan said that McMahon does not have much control over the creative side and it is handled by the Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. However, the opposite was seen during the RAW after WrestleMania. During that time, McMahon was making major changes and running things just like he used to do before his short-lived retirement.

Here is what we know about Vince McMahon making major changes at the tonight show of WWE Raw.

Vince McMahon at WWE RAW

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, though Vince McMahon might not be physically present at the tonight’s WWE Raw show in Chicago, Illinois, he is bringing major changes to the tonight’s RAW script. Johnson also added that these changes are being carried out remotely at Vince McMahon’s request.

Though the changes by McMahon have not yet been confirmed, according to the reports, talent is unhappy with these changes. Though the unhappiness level has not yet reached the RAW’s height after the WrestleMania, it certainly seems to be moving in that direction.

As of this morning, the tonight’s script of the RAW followed Bad Bunny’s appearance as Damian Priest taking on the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Cody Rhodes was scheduled to address the WWE Backlash opponent Brock Lesnar even though he will not be in attendance.

Previously also there was a noticeable dip amongst the talent, when Vince McMahon was back on-site on April 3 during the RAW after WrestleMania. The talent and employees were not happy with the way that things were running.

