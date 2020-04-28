WWE RAW: Jinder Mahal makes a triumphant return post knee injury, squashes Akira Tozawa to make a statement

Jinder Mahal, former WWE Champion who was out of action owing to a serious knee injury, made his triumphant return to WWE RAW this week. The 33-year-old wrestler beat Akira Tozawa in a squash match to make a statement.

Given the controversy surrounding WWE being deemed as an "essential business," the wrestling company continues to shoot for live tapings and providing the WWE Universe with moments to escape reality and enjoy the world of sports entertainment. Currently, the fuss is over the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, which is set to take place on May 10, 2020, and will see a new twist to the classic MITB Men's Ladder Match. The MITB briefcase will now be found on top of WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

In this week's WWE RAW, fans got to see the triumphant return of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The 33-year-old wrestler debuted a shorter hairdo while he definitely looks leaner than we are used to seeing him. For the unversed, the last time we saw Jinder in WWE was in June 2019, when the wrestler was a part of the 50-man battle royal at Super ShowDown as well as a match against Ali at a house show. Mahal has a serious knee surgery which put him out of action for less than a year. His return to RAW saw the wrestler take on Akira Tozawa in a squash match which he obviously won after a nasty high kick and the Modern Day Maharaja's trademark Khallas!

In his backstage interview post the match, when Jinder was congratulated on his return and asked about how he felt on the same, Mahal retorted, "Congratulations? You want to congratulate me? I feel disrespected by my peers, by the WWE Universe. People thought I was gone for good. I was injured, I had knee injury. They thought that was it! I'm a former United States Champion. I'm a former WWE Champion. I haven't forgotten that! Akira Tozawa hasn't forgotten that! And I strongly suggest all of you, do not forget that!"

