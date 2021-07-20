WWE Raw: John Cena issues a SummerSlam 2021 CHALLENGE to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

The live crowd present at Money in the Bank 2021 in Texas gave a thunderous pop to the returning John Cena, who made his highly-awaited, monumental WWE return post Roman Reigns' dramatic main event match against Edge for his Universal Championship. As his The Shield mate Seth Rollins' surprise assist led to The Tribal Chief retaining his title, Roman's celebrations were short-lived as John rained on his parade. When the champ lifted his championship, Cena replied with his trademark 'You Can't See Me' taunt.

During this week's Monday Night Raw, John, as a free agent, explained his motivation to finally return to his wrestling home. In a passionate opening promo with the WWE Universe present in the audience eating out of the palm of his hands, The Suicide Squad star made his intentions crystal clear; he wanted to challenge Reigns for his Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. This doesn't come as a major shock to WWE fans as rumours of the eagerly anticipated SummerSlam bout had been ongoing for weeks. This time, however, we have confirmation!

Cena revealed how it was thanks to the WWE Universe being back as live crowds, with the end of ThunderDome, and Mr. Reigns himself that his WWE return happened. While one would assume that the Cenation leader is back to achieve a record 17th championship win, John explained that the reason for going after The Head of the Table was simply "because Roman Reigns is an a*shole," ripping apart his The Tribal Chief persona with some trash talk. Cena exclaimed, "This pathetic Roman Reigns experience has gone on long enough!"

Check out highlights from John Cena's kicka*s opening promo on WWE Raw below:

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Interestingly, John will be a part of WWE SmackDown this Friday, as revealed by the man himself, and will be meeting his SummerSlam 2021 opponent, face-to-face. As for what Reigns felt about Cena's return, Roman tweeted, "The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB" On the other hand, When USA Network's official Twitter handle asked Paul Heyman, "Hey, @HeymanHustle we know you work Fridays... But comment? #WWERaw," to which Reigns' manager replied, "As #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, I invite your network to watch this Friday for our perspective on @JohnCena’s actions, words ... Hmmmmmmm...... .. and perhaps, just PERHAPS, more???"

As for John, the Universal Championship bout at SummerSlam 2021 will be his first match since his cinematic, thrilling Firefly Funhouse Match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 last year.

Meanwhile, SummerSlam 2021 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas, on August 21.

