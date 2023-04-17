WWE Raw: New match and segment announced for Monday’s RAW

A new match and segment has been announced for Monday’s RAW by WWE. Though there are no reports about what Monday’s segment will be leading to but earlier this week it was reported that WWE wants to do Stratus vs. Lynch at the WWE SummerSlam. Though it is still several months away – on August 5, Saturday, from Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is everything that we know about the WWE Raw’s new match and segment which is announced for Monday’s RAW.

New match and segment for WWE Raw

Here is the new card for Monday’s RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in the North Little Rock, Arkansas:

Brock Lesnar returns back to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory to fight against Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus talks about why she has turned on to Becky Lynch.

The Monday’s WWE Raw will be Austin Theory’s second match after retaining over legend John Cenain the WrestleMania 39 night. Theory also won the non title match against 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on the RAW. While on the other hand, Bobby Lashley has won the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 39 along with defeating Mustafa Ali on RAW after WrestleMania.

Monday's WWE Raw will be marking a fourth TV singles match between Lashley and Theory. Previously, Bobby Lashley had won the United States Title against Austin Theory in 2022 along with successfully winning over Theory at the 2022 SummerSlam. Their third TV singles came at RAW XXX in January, where Theory won in a No DQ match.