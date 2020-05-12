WWE RAW: Randy Orton come face to face with Edge post Wrestlemania 36 bout; Challenges a match at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton challenges Edge for a one on one match at WWE Backlash post his Wrestlemania 36 defeat.

Edge returned to WWE RAW on Monday night and what fans saw was a deadly cold war between him and Randy Orton. It seems like Edge has got a lot more to win even after his WrestleMania 36 victory against Randy Orton. However, it was Randy Orton who challenged Edge for another bout. It all began when Randy Orton commented saying "the better wrestler didn’t win" which led to another challenge between the two at WWE Backlash on June 14.

As seen in the promo, Randy Orton threw a challenge for a straight up singles match, however, Edge never responded. While it looked like the two wrestlers would have pounced on each other if they were at the ring, neither of them replied to Charly Caruso who referred to the challenge thrown by Randy Orton and said, "if this does happen it may just be the greatest wrestling match ever."

Earlier, Randy Orton said that Edge’s match at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania were not traditional matches and he doesn’t think Edge has it in him to wrestle him in a traditional match. Thus, he threw Edge a challenge in WWE Backlash slated to happen on June 14. WWE Backlash is an annual PPV event for WWE. The event was made exclusive to the Raw brand in 2004.

