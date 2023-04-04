WWE Raw Results, 3 April 2023: From Omos vs. Elias to Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, here are the results

The first edition of WWE Raw after the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 39 wrapped up on April 2 saw wrestlers like Omos, Rey Mysterio, and Austin Theory fight it out. Continue reading to find out who made an appearance, what the highlights were, and which wrestlers came out victorious in WWE Raw on April 3, 2023.

WWE RAW results and highlights

WWE Raw opened with highlights from both nights of WrestleMania 2023 on Monday. This was followed by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H raving about how well WrestleMania 39 did as well as its history and viewership. He thanked the wrestlers, performers, as well as the audience for making it such a success that it is dominating not just the news but also all the social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Omos, Austin Theory, and other matches

Nigerian wrestler Omos went up against American wrestler Elias but despite all of Elias' attempts, Omos continued to dominate. He delivered the big choke bomb in the middle of the ring and turned out victorious against Elias. In the next match, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio makes his entry followed by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

The match starts on a level pace as the two equal each other but when Rey's son Dominik Mysterio interrupts the match with Damian Priest by his side, Rey gets distracted leading to Theory winning the match. The next fight featured The Street Profits going against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with the reigning latter duo winning the match much to the delight of fans.

The next fight saw Mustafa Ali go against Bobby Lashley with the latter using the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring and securing an easy win. The first contenders' match featured Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. It is revealed that the winners of the match will be earning a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, which is currently held by Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan win the match and secure their shot at the coveted titles.

Surprising twist of events with Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes

The next fight featured Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa going against Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. But the most-awaited match of the night didn't happen because Lesnar grabbed Rhodes during the introductions, and started attacking him. Reigns and Sikoa made their exit as the two fought it out among themselves. The WWE Raw broadcast ended with Lesnar giving everyone the middle finger while Rhodes was being tended to in the ring.