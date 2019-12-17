WWE RAW Results: After Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio becomes victim of a Seth Rollins and AOP beatdown

This week's Monday Night RAW saw Rey Mysterio suffering the same fate as Kevin Owens at the hands of a Seth Rollins and AOP beatdown. Check out the videos below.

Seth Rollins kickstarted Monday Night RAW with another passionate promo of why he turned to the dark side and aligned with the forces of AOP (Akam, Rezar). Talking about how he was the blue-chip prospect, right from his NXT days, Seth pointed out how the WWE Universe has turned on him, even though he was able to win back the Universal Championship cleanly from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35. Something a lot of wrestlers couldn't do. "I am a leader. I am a visionary. I am going to be the man that leads this brand and this industry into the next decade and beyond," Rollins proclaimed.

"And whether you like it or not, you are coming with me by hook or by crook. I will drag you kicking and screaming all the way into 2020. I will impose my will. And if you resist, the AOP will enforce my will," Rollins added. Furthermore, the wrestler addressed how during the night, Seth will be settling a score with someone and that the fans will not approve of it. Saying he was sorry in advance, Seth and AOP left the ring. We'd come to find out later on that it was none other than the United States Champion Rey Mysterio who was the victim!

When Humberto Carrillo was viciously attacked by Andrade during their match, Rey came in for the save. Eventually, Mysterio was cornered by Seth and AOP, the latter of whom brutally attacked the champ with the same pipe Rey had given Kevin to attack Rollins and AOP last week. While Seth stated that he's letting Rey slide, for now, The Beastslayer ended Mysterio's night with a dangerous curb stomp.

Later on, Seth challenged Rey for a United States Championship match for next week's RAW. Let's see who comes out on top of the match that will surely be a fun, interesting bout.

