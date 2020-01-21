WWE Raw Results: Andrade retains United States Championship; hits Rey Mysterio with Hammerlock DDT onto ladder

This week's WWE Raw saw Andrade take on Rey Mysterio for a United States Championship match. The current champ was able to retain his title due to interference from Zelina Vega. However, Humberto Carrillo played a big role post the exhilarating US Title match. Read below for more details.

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Andrade take on Rey Mysterio, as the former had to defend his United States Championship in a ladder match. While Andrade tried to dominate from the get-go, the veteran skills in Rey immediately took center-stage. In between, there was a ladder that almost fell on Mysterio, but he was able to narrowly escape. When Rey tried to climb the ladder, Andrade hit three amigos while the last one saw Mysterio planted flat on a ladder.

While Rey tried to put Andrade through the ladder once again, the former was met with a powerbomb instead. Finally, Mysterio was able to sunset slip powerbomb the champ through the ladder. When Rey began another climb up the ladder, Andrade's trusted sidekick Zelina Vega entered the picture and climbed on the other side of the ladder sitting on top to prevent Rey from reaching the US Title belt. Rey's fate was ultimately sealed when Andrade hit a mean Hammerlock DDT on Mr. 619 through the ladder, twisting the weapon and his opponent in half. Andrade successfully retained his US Championship.

When Andrade tried to hit Rey with another Hammerlock DDT onto the unprotected concrete floor, Humberto Carrillo came to Mysterio's rescue and Andrade, along with Vega escaped unscathed. Humberto proceeded to assist a hurt Rey.

Meanwhile, WWE Universe has a lot to look forward to next week as WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 (India Date).

Credits :WWE

