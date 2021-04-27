WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman DEFEATS Drew McIntyre; Charlotte Flair gets reinstated thanks to Sonya Deville

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Bobby Lashley, MVP, T-Bar and Mace getting involved during the main event which saw Braun Strowman take on Drew McIntyre to earn a spot in the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman headlined both the opening match and main event of Monday Night Raw this week. Instead of the usual promo segment, it was right down to business from the get-go as Drew and Braun were set for some tag-team action against T-Bar and Mace. An overconfident Strowman kickstarted the bout as a handicap match to show that he could get the work done which McIntyre couldn't do last week.

While The Monster Amongst Men initially dominated, the former Retribution members built offence and started double-teaming Braun which led to them getting disqualified. Making the save was The Scottish Psychopath and eventually, we got the planned tag-team bout. Towards the end, a misjudged clothesline on Braun by Drew led to T-Bar and Mace winning the match by count-out. An irate Strowman hit McIntyre with a powerslam, yelling at him for not listening. Next up, we have another episode of Miz TV featuring The Miz, John Morrison, Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

Like last week, Miz bragged about his reality show Miz & Mrs. as well as his WWE Network documentary while along with John, the duo took credit for Bad Bunny's tour selling out one more time. Before they could perform a song, Damian Priest and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) interrupted by throwing tomatoes at their opponents. The six-man tag match saw the heels dominating early on, cornering Xavier before the hot tag to Kofi turned things around. With Morrison proving to be a worthy distraction, eventually, everyone got involved like we usually witness in such matches. However, it was an inside cradle pin by Woods on Ryker which earned the faces a win.

Charlotte Flair, the woman of the hour, was brought to the ring next by Sonya Deville alongside Eddie Orengo, the referee she brutally attacked afterÂ WWE Raw's main event last week. While Sonya reminded Charlotte that she was suspended indefinitely and fined USD 100,000, Deville also stated that the severe punishment was too rushed by Adam Pearce. Given the opportunity to apologise, Flair did just that by saying sorry to WWE's management, the fans and specifically Eddie, who accepted the apology. Orengo admitted his mistake as well stating that if he would have seen Rhea interfere, Charlotte would have won the match. Sonya then stated that Flair's suspension was lifted while announcing that The Queen would be in a match tonight. Interrupting Deville, Charlotte demanded an apology from Eddie as well, who said he was sorry. With a straight face smile, Flair asked Orengo to hold the ropes for her as she left. An irritated Adam confronted the duo and relayed to Sonya that he was angry about her making this decision behind his back.

Sheamus entered the ring next to issue yet another open challenge this week but reiterated that his US Championship will not be put on the line. While last week saw The Celtic Warrior demolished Humberto Carrillo when the latter tried to accept his challenge which Sheamus had a good laugh over a replay, Humberto was well prepared for a second shot. While Sheamus tried to dominate the non-match brawl early on with a cheap shot, Carrillo took control by jumping on the champ, backdropping him out of the ring, hitting three dropkicks and a suicide dive which sent Sheamus over the announce table, leaving the champ agitated.

After his upset loss against Riddle, Randy Orton admitted in a backstage segment that he underestimated The Bro. The duo agreed to team up for a tag team bout against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. While Shelton and Cedric cornered Riddle early on, a hot tag to Randy led to Orton hitting an RKO on Alexander with Riddle begging for a tag. The Viper surprisingly obliged to the request and tagged The Bro, who hit a DDT and the Floating Bro before pinning Benjamin. Wanting to take the 'hug' route to commemorate their win, Riddle was dismissed by The Legend Killer as the former was left to celebrate by himself.

Next up, we had Asuka team up with Naomi and Lana against Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Bazsler and Nia Jax. Asuka initiated early dominance before Lana wasn't left spared by Ripley. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke watched from ringside and as expected, were worthy distractions to the tag team champions. When Shayna tried to shoo the duo off, Baszler was met with a bucket of water thrown on her. Nia had an embarrassing moment in a bid to help her partner as she slipped on the water a few times. Lana eventually made the hot tag to Asuka as The Empress hit Rhea with a running hip strike which knocked the champ off the apron and then set her sights on Shayna. However, Jax eventually got the win for her team with a big leg drop.

Charlotte's match was against Sonya's former best friend Mandy. While The Golden Goddess surprisingly dominated early on with even an upset close call, The Queen eventually won. Even this time, Flair was left miffed with the referee for almost costing her the match but she kept her hands to herself.

The main event saw Drew vs. Braun as the latter came to an agreement with Adam that if he were to win the bout, he would earn a spot in the WWE Championship match scheduled to take place atÂ WrestleMania Backlash, which until then was planned to be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. Bobby and MVP were at ringside to watch the bout as the two powerhouses used their brute strength to their individual advantage. While The Scottish Psychopath ducked out of a clubbing blow and hit a Glasgow Kiss on The Monster Amongst Men, Lashley and MVP tried to distract them but were knocked off the apron. Even T-Bar and Mace tried to interfere, successfully distracting McIntyre, before Strowman took advantage, hit a Running Powerslam on Drew for the win. With Strowman's high-stakes win, The Monster Amongst Men has now been added to the WWE Championship match against Bobby and Drew at WrestleMania Backlash.

Check out the complete results from WWE Raw below:

T-Bar & Mace vs. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman

Winners: T-Bar & Mace (by count-out)

The New Day & Damian Priest vs. The Miz, Elias and Jaxson Ryker

Winners: The New Day & Damian Priest

Randy Orton & Riddle aka RKBro vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Winners: Randy Orton & Riddle aka RKBro

Asuka, Naomi & Lana vs. Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair vs. Mandy Rose

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman (If Braun wins, he earns a spot in the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash)

Winner: Braun Strowman

An eventful Monday Night Raw, indeed!

