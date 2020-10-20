WWE Raw Results: Bray Wyatt ambushes Retribution; Drew McIntyre confronts Randy Orton before Hell in a Cell

This week's WWE Raw started with Bray Wyatt inserting himself in Retribution and The Hurt Business' rivalry while the night ended with Drew McIntyre breaking the Hell in a Cell structure to confront Randy Orton before their WWE Championship match next week.

It was indeed an action-packed turn of events from start to finish during this week's WWE Raw. Monday Night Raw kickstarted with the arrival of Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Alexa Bliss who were then surrounded by Retribution only for The Hurt Business to come out of nowhere along with Wyatt and Bliss disappearing. An eight-man tag team match followed soon after with the two factions pitted against each other.

Eventually, Bobby Lashley put T-BAR in a Hurt Lock and secured the win for The Hurt Business. However, The Fiend emerged yet again and decimated Retribution except fro Mustafa Ali, who escaped unhurt. AJ Styles, who was recently drafted to Raw, had his new bodyguard Jordan Omogbehin by his side as he took on Matt Riddle. The Phenomenal One ended up winning the bout with a Styles Clash. While WWE Champion Drew McIntyre delivered another promo on what Randy Orton can expect from their Hell in a Cell match next week, we then see WWE Raw Women's Champion defeating Lana with the Asuka Lock.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax arrived post the match to attack the champ but Asuka swiftly managed to escape while Lana was put through a table by a Samoan Drop, courtesy of Jax once again. As for Shayna and Nia's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match against The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke and Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans, as expected, Jax hit a Samoan Drop on Evans to secure a win for the tag team champs. Elias' WWE ThunderDome concert was shipwrecked by none other than Jeff Hardy; who was recently drafted to Raw, as the mystery guitarist. Using the guitar, Hardy smashed the instrument on Elias as the latter challenged Jeff to a match at Hell in a Cell. Jeff reiterated that he didn't hit Elias with the car.

One half of WWE Raw Tag Team Championship; Kofi Kingston had New Day partner Xavier Woods in his corner during his match with Shaemus while Big E; who stays in WWE SmackDown, watched as a part of the ThunderDome audience. Kingston's Trouble in Paradise claimed him a win. While Ali revealed that he was the SmackDown hacker all along, Titus O'Neil was attacked by The Hurt Business when he offered his services.

Tucker and El Gran Gordo aka Otis took on The Miz and John Morrison. R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak and Lucha House Party caused a distraction which allowed Gordo to pick up the win with the Caterpillar and the Vader Bomb. Wyatt welcomed the WWE Universe to another addition of Firefly Funhouse introducing Bliss as well. Braun Strowman took on Keith Lee and used a low blow along with a big boot to pick up the win. However, The Limitless One responded with a low blow of his own to The Monster Amongst Men.

Towards the closing few moments of Raw, we see Randy sitting inside the Hell in a Cell structure to send a "message from hell." McIntyre, who wanted to beat down RKO one more time before their HIAC match was locked out of the cell. However, a bolt cutter came to his rescue and he was able to break the chains and get inside the cell before Raw went off the air.

