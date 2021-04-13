WWE Raw Results: Charlotte Flair turns heel; Drew McIntyre gets a double chokeslam from T-Bar and Mace

Taking forward the after-effects of WrestleMania 37, Monday Night Raw was filled with some exciting matches and a heel turn, courtesy of the returning Charlotte Flair.

This week's Monday Night Raw was a special one as it took over the festivities from the two-day extravaganza; Wrestlemania 37. Fresh off of his win against Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley decimated Riddle during the opening match as a Hurt Lock sealed the champ's dominating win. Next up, we had The Viking Raiders make a surprise return and take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Towards the end, Ivar went through Cedric and Shelton smoothly as Erik hit a Viking Experience to claim their statement win.

Charlotte Flair, who was making headlines for the past few weeks and missed out on WrestleMania 37, is officially a heel if her return promo was any indication. Talking about how her not being at WrestleMania 37 was not her fault and out of her control, she called out the WWE Universe as being naive to think that The Queen steals opportunities when she herself is "the opportunity." We were then subjected to a Raw Women's Championship rematch between Rhea Ripley and Asuka and as expected, the two tore the house down just like their recent outing. In the closing moments, The Empress of Tomorrow hit the champ with a gruesome DDT on the apron. While struggling to get up, Charlotte proved herself to be a worthy distraction as she attacked both women staking her claim in the championship scene.

The Miz, Maryse and John Morrison appeared for an episode of Miz TV where they promoted the couple's reality show Miz & Mrs. Eventually, Damian Priest was added to the mix and what we got was a handicap match. Damian hit Miz with a chokeslam along with a flying heel kick to John. Maryse proved to be a valuable asset towards the end as she caused a distraction which led to Miz getting a sneaky roll-up win, albeit with some help from the ring ropes. However, Miz had his moment of embarrassment as his pants were ripped off by Priest during his match and all he adorned was his underwear.

Due to a backstage scuffle, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax took on Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. When Nia slipped on the apron in an attempt to get back into the ring, Mandy started cackling which led to Jax chasing about her opponents as the match ended in a count-out.

After taking turns to mock each other; Elias and Jaxson Ryker getting beaten up by Braun Strowman and AJ Styles and Omos taking away The New Day's (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37, the foursome butted heads in a match which The New Day won thanks to the Up Up Down Down.

In a heated Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 contender to Lashley's WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash 2021, Raw's main event saw Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman. In the concluding moments, Randy hit Braun with the RKO but was blindsided by a Claymore, courtesy of McIntyre, which led to The Scottish Psychopath picking up the win. However, Drew's victory celebration was short-lived as The Hurt Business' MVP appeared on stage before T-Bar and Mace took McIntyre out with a deadly double chokeslam, closing the episode on a curious, mystery driven high. Are T-Bar and Mace replacing Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin? We'll have to wait and watch!

Check out the complete results from WWE Raw after WrestleMania 37 below:

Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle

Winner: Bobby Lashley

The Viking Riders vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Winner: The Viking Riders

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship Rematch)

Winner: No-contest

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Damian Priest (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Winner: The Miz & John Morrison

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Winner: Count-out

The New Day vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker

Winner: The New Day

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman (Triple Threat Match to earn a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Now, that's a way to kickstart the Raw after WrestleMania 37!

