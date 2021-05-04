WWE Raw Results: Eva Marie RETURNS & promises 'The Eva-lution'; Fans left OUTRAGED bringing up recent releases

While this week's Monday Night Raw saw plenty of action take place, all eyes were on the returning Eva Marie as WWE played a special vignette ushering in 'The Eva-lution.' Check out WWE Raw's full results below.

WWE Raw, this week, was jam-packed with some repetitive matches, in the attempt of furthering the storylines for WrestleMania Backlash. However, what got WWE Universe talking was actually the return of a former WWE diva and it's none other than Eva Marie. Announcing her arrival in a scintillating vignette which was shared during Monday Night Raw, we see the 36-year-old wrestler posing in front of a red Ferrari shedding light on what fans can expect.

"Do I have your attention? I've been thinking about where I've been and where I'm going. Do I have your attention now? Good," Eva began before elaborating, "You know, on the road of life, there are twists and turns and I have always tried to be the one in control of my own life and the independence that comes with it. But part of that is giving back. Now, I have your attention. I want to be someone others look up to. I want to influence others to go after their own ambitions. Like I did. So, I'm back where my journey started. This is 'Eva-lution.'"

While Marie definitely has everyone's attention now, it's not for the right reasons at all! Unsurprisingly, fans weren't excited in the least and unleashed their outrage over Eva's WWE return on Twitter. Their bone of contention was with WWE's decision to fire talented wrestlers like Mickie James, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) and even Samoa Joe, only to hire Eva, who fans didn't think was a good in-ring wrestler, to begin with, during her previous controversial WWE tenure.

Check out Eva Marie's 'The Eva-lution' vignette and how fans reacted to the wrestler's return on Twitter below:

WWE fired Mickie James, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay But bringing back Eva Marie? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PXAZKCWqz6 — Arindam (@TheArchitect032) May 4, 2021

WWE are about to milk the heat Eva Marie had almost 5 years ago, but still refuse to push Naomi who literally trends on social media like every 6 months. Y’all see the problem too, right? — Lou Sifer (@ThePunxNation) May 4, 2021

Fired THEE Mickie James to make room for Eva Marie. pic.twitter.com/G1JtqgtY60 — disgruntled black man (@ROUSEYSHIRAl) May 4, 2021

Only WWE could release The IIconics and Mickie James to re-sign Eva Marie The women's division is actually going backwards#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/v035PQVidM — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) May 4, 2021

Fire Samoa Joe and hire Eva Marie #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/coT8P3V7UJ — DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) May 4, 2021

Lost The IIconics and Mickie James and got Eva Marie in return. pic.twitter.com/RzYVpllw8K — (@asukascity) May 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see what direction Eva Marie's current WWE journey takes her with many theorising a possible 'manager' role rather than an in-ring performer.

What do you have to say about Eva Marie's WWE homecoming? Yay or Nay? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Moreover, Check out the full results from WWE Raw below:

AJ Styles & Omos vs. The New Day

Winners: AJ Styles & Omos

Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke

Winner: Charlotte Flair (added to Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka's WrestleMania Backlash Raw Women’s Title Match, making it a Triple Threat Match)

John Morrison vs. Damian Priest

Winner: Damian Priest

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Winners: Lucha House Party

Drew Gulak vs. Drew Gulak

Winner: Angel Garza

RKBro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker

Winners: RKBro

Sheamus vs. Mansoor

Winner: Sheamus (by disqualification)

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Naomi & Lana (WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match)

Winners: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Winner: Bobby Lashley

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman DEFEATS Drew McIntyre; Charlotte Flair gets reinstated thanks to Sonya Deville

Which was your favourite match from WWE Raw? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×