WWE Raw Results: From Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley to Omos defeating Mustafa, here are the results and highlights

With WrestleMania 39 being a little more than a week away, WWE is attempting to tie up every feud that is going to be featured during the much-awaited event taking place on April 1 and 2. Wrestling fans around the world are hyped to see their favorite stars wrestle their way to victory. Some of the wrestlers have been making an appearance on WWE Raw to address and hype their upcoming battles in the highly anticipated championship.

From Austin Theory, Omos, Dominik Mysterio, to Rhea Ripley, Mustafa Ali, Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns: keep reading to find out who made an appearance, what the highlights were, and which wrestlers came out victorious in this WWE Raw special.

WWE RAW results and highlights

Rhea Ripley's win, Trish Stratus' appearance, among others

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens started off with a warm welcome from the crown as they joked about both of them being liked by the audience and discussed how far they have come. Both men looked up at the WrestleMania sign. Austin Theory went against his tag team partner Montez Ford and came out victorious. Omos went against Mustafa Ali and managed to secure his victory with his finishing move, his signature two-handed chokeslam.

Logan Paul made an appearance but noticing how the crowd had no interest in him, he ranted about him getting no respect from the WWE fans. When his mic started having issues, it was revealed that Seth Rollins was in the production truck messing with it. Rollins tripped Paul and the two had a showdown. until several officials got between them. Dominik Mysterio won against Johnny Gargano, while Rhea Ripley came out victorious against Bayley.

Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus showed up in between hiking the excitement among the crowd. Richochet won against Chad Gable in a match that was enjoyed by critics and fans alike. Lastly, Asuka and Bianca Belair went and won against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Mentioned is the list of the matches, the opponents and the winners:

1) Austin Theory vs Montez Ford

2) Omos vs Mustafa Ali

3) Dominik Mysterio vs Johnny Gargano

4) Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley

5) Ricochet vs. Chad Gable

6) Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Doudrop