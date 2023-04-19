WWE Raw Results: From Solo Sikao to Bianca Belair, here’re the winners from April 17

On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, an intriguing development was The Bloodline's alliance with The Judgement Day. Also, Rey Mysterio was defeated by The Enforcer Solo Sikoa in a head-to-head match. After that, as the night's main event, a three-way match between Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor versus Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle took place. Judgement Day was defeated by Owens-Zayn-Riddle in the triangular match. Also, a fresh chapter was added to the escalating feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Besides, here’re the winners from the WWE’s hard-hitting Monday match.

Sikoa defeated Mysterio

Sikoa, who continues to seem like an unstoppable force and who may ultimately represent the biggest threat to Roman Reigns, earned another impressive victory by defeating Mysterio.

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

In addition to being one of the few, this was Kai's strongest one-on-one performance since she re-joined WWE in July. She was portrayed as someone who might confront Belair because of her quick thinking and capacity for evading hallmark moves. Ultimately, Belair defeated Kai.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Rollins defeated The Miz. Seth Rollins encountered The Miz on Monday, who likewise runs the risk of being forgotten about. Together, the two Grand Slam champions in WWE history produced a standout match in which Rollins and the A-Lister both put on their usual tremendous performances.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar match

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will face off on May 6, according to a Monday night announcement from Adam Pearce. The WWE representative called for security to avoid a violent altercation because Rhodes was medically cleared to be in North Little Rock, therefore The American Nightmare was unable to approach The Beast Incarnate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results, 3 April 2023: From Omos vs. Elias to Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, here are the results