WWE Raw Results: Here is everything from winners to reaction and highlights of Monday’s episode

The WWE draft continued on Monday night on Raw with top stars like The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripely waiting to find out the next brand which they will be calling home.

The Monday’s show announced in advance was live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas was the second night of the WWE draft which also marked the appearance of Brock Lesnar.

Here is everything about the go-home episode of WWE Raw, just five days before the backlash.

WWE Raw Result

There were several champions that were available to draft on Monday night including Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripely, Seth Rollins, Trish Stratus, and more. The Monday’s show as announced by Triple H was headlined by Rhea Ripley to Raw and Austin Theory to SmackDown. Triple H also revealed that Brock Lesnar renegotiated his status of the free agent and therefore can appear on any brand at any time.

Bayley and Dakota Kai were able to defeat WWE women’s tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a non-title match. Cody Rhodes attacked The Beast from behind before security swarmed the area.

The Monday night show also revealed Omos to be a free agent while he celebrated squashing Anthony Alanis. The Nigerian Giant will be battling Seth Rollins at Backlash.

The Judgment Day gained momentum with a signature win by Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripely against Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, and Santos Esacobar of the LWO. At last, Seth Rollins also defeated Solo Sikoa through disqualification.

