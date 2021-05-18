WWE Raw Results: Kofi Kingston DEFEATS WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton on the same night

During this week's Monday Night Raw, thanks to his The New Day partner Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston was able to reign supreme over both his old nemesis Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Check out WWE Raw's full results below.

Many would agree that amongst the most underrated WWE wrestlers, who rarely got their due, was definitely Kofi Kingston. Hence, the WWE Universe rejoiced for The New Day member as he received some major spotlight during this week's Monday Night Raw. Reigniting his heated feud with Randy Orton during a backstage segment, Kofi locked horns with The Viper and the two WWE superstars tried to dominate the other.

Eventually, Kingston's The New Day partner Xavier Woods proved to be a worthy distraction playing his trademark trombone Francesca as RKO was rolled up by Kofi for a quick pin. After his surprise win, Kofi was almost attacked by Randy before the latter's RKBro partner Riddle stopped him but not before shoving Woods himself. The duo then promptly left, visibly upset. Moreover, in the opening segment, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who defeated Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash yesterday, i.e. May 17, IST, to retain his title, issued an open challenge through his The Hurt Business partner MVP.

While MVP claimed that Bobby's WrestleMania Backlash opponents couldn't be a part of Raw because of injuries sustained, Drew accepted the challenge only for MVP to state that The Scottish Superstar and The Monster Amongst Men were exempt from it. While Lashley tried to punch McIntyre, the latter ducked and instead threw the champ out of the ring as an objection to being excluded from The All Mighty's open challenge.

The main event eventually saw Kofi answering Bobby's open challenge instead, much to the champ's surprise and to the excitement of WWE fans. However, MVP played spoilsport and stated that it would be a non-title match between the duo. Xavier tried to cause a distraction yet again with his trombone Francesca but was asked to leave the ringside by the referee. Using a similar distraction tactic, MVP tried to hit Kingston with a cane only for Drew to interject by taking the cane away and striking Lashley instead. This allowed Kofi to roll up Lashley for an upset win.

Finally, it's Kofi's time to clobber up some much-deserved attention and fans rallied behind WWE's recent storyline push. Many highlighted WrestleMania 35 aka KofiMania, when Kofi won his first WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan and how he deserves another push again at the WWE title.

Check out how WWE fans reacted to Kofi Kingston's big night on WWE Raw below:

We getting a Bobby Lashley vs Kofi Kingston rivalry?!?!! They finally doing something right on Monday’s!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leuhnPONa8 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) May 18, 2021

ARE THEY PUTTING KOFI KINGSTON BACK IN THE MAIN EVENT SCENE?! I’M HERE FOR IT! Kofi pinned the WWE Champion! pic.twitter.com/KkbXS2WbyA — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 18, 2021

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley? I'm good with it.#WWERaw — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 18, 2021

KOFI KINGSTON HAS PINNED BOBBY LASHLEY!!!!!!!! HES FINALLY GETTING HIS SECOND SHOT!!!! WELL DESERVED!!!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8qW3JLutaU — (@TheHybridEnigma) May 18, 2021

Defeated Orton and the current WWE Champion on the same night. It must've been great to be Kofi Kingston. #WWERAW — (@AceofProWraslin) May 18, 2021

Kofi Kingston with two wins in one night. LEGGO. He could have been a champion. He’s still got it! #WWERaw #RawCast pic.twitter.com/jejTGypeOS — KammieDee (@KAMMEDEE) May 18, 2021

Moreover, Check out the full results from WWE Raw below:

AJ Styles vs. Elias

Winner: AJ Styles (by Disqualification)

Drew Gulak vs. Angel Garza

Winner: Angel Garza

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Natalya & Tamina vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Rematch)

Winners: Natalya & Tamina

Sheamus vs. Ricochet (United States Championship Rematch

Winner: Sheamus

Asuka vs. Charlotte

Winner: Asuka

John Morrison vs. Damian Priest (Lumberjack Match)

Winner: Damian Priest

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston (Non-title Match)

Winner: Bobby Lashley

