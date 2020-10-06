WWE Raw Results: Mustafa Ali is revealed as Retribution's mastermind; Seth Rollins decimates Murphy

WWE Raw this week saw Mustafa Ali shocking fans by revealing himself as Retribution's mastermind. Moreover, Seth Rollins and Murphy broke ties as The Monday Night Messiah ruthlessly attacked his disciple.

WWE Raw started off with a Randy Orton promo where he spoke about his disappointing loss against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions. As expected, RKO challenged The Scottish Psychopath to a rematch at Hell in a Cell 2020 which led to a brawl between the duo backstage. Next up, we had Raw Women's Champion Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke take on Zelina Vega, Natalya and Lana with the former winning as Mandy hit Lana with a knee strike.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler decimated Lana and Natalya post their match as Vega bailed. Dressed as a janitor, Drew Gulak ambushed R-Truth to pin him and become 24/7 Champion. Later on, R-Truth and Akira Tozawa emerged from dumpsters to attack Drew Gulak and eventually, R-Truth was crowned as the 42-time 24/7 Champion. Murphy confronted Seth Rollins for revealing his DMs with Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio while The Monday Night Messiah reminded his disciple as to who's the boss in their equation. Before their argument escalated, Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo interrupted which commenced the tag team match. Murphy picked up the win for his team with a mid-flight knee to Carrillo. Rollins told his disciple that he has until 10 pm to apologise.

Later in the night, refusing to apologise, Murphy finally went face by attacking Seth and while Rollins apologised for his action towards Aalyah, it was all a ruse. The Monday Night Messiah used a kendo stick to pummel his disciple and just when he was about to bring a steel chair to the mix, Aalyah pleaded with him to stop. The Mysterio family arrived at the end moment forcing Seth to retreat while wondering what Aalyah got herself into.

Next up, we had Kevin Owens hosting The KO Show which was interrupted by Bray Wyatt's The Firefly Funhouse as the wrestler sang about the true meaning of friendship laced with a warning for Kevin when he takes on The Fiend on SmackDown. While Owens tried to get his hands on Bray, he was hit with a Black Mass courtesy of Aleister Black. In a non-sanctioned match, Braun Strowman went toe-to-toe with Keith Lee and the two had to be counted out. Their brawl ended with Lee hurling The Monster Among Men into the LED Boards before spearing him off the entrance ramp.

With Ricochet refusing to align with The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were instructed to punish him during their tag team match with Apollo Crews. The ending saw Apollo getting a spinebuster and the Hurt Lock from Bobby, thus securing a submission win for The Hurt Business.

Nia and Shayna defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan aka The Riott Squad. Eventually, Ruby tapped out to the Kirifuda Clutch by Baszler as Liv was forced to watch by Jax. Mustafa Ali took on MVP in a match and just as he started to dominate, The Hurt Business' Shelton and Lashley hopped inside the ring. The lights went out and out came Retribution. While it looked like Mustafa was going to align with The Hurt Business to fend off the vigilantes, T-Bar and Mace were directed by Ali, "Get em." Post the attack on The Hurt Business, Retribution stood in the center of the ring along with Mustafa revealing him as the mastermind behind the faction.

Finally, we had the main event which saw Randy, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode take on Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits. While McIntyre accepted Orton's Hell in a Cell challenge, the champion was blindsided by Roode and was hit with the RKO as The Viper secured the win for his team. This is the first time in 11 months that The Scottish Psychopath has been pinned.

Check out the highlights from this week's WWE Raw below:

Which was your favourite moment from this week's WWE Raw? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: WWE Clash of Champion 2020 Results: Roman Reigns trumps Jey Uso; Sasha Banks attacks Bayley post Asuka match

It will be interesting to see if Randy is able to continue his momentum and finally get his hands on the WWE Championship by defeating Drew at Hell in a Cell on October 25. Moreover, we're also intrigued to know how WWE will carry forward the feud between Seth Rollins and Murphy especially with the inclusion of the Mysterio family.

Share your comment ×