WWE Raw Results: One week before Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre beats Randy Orton to become WWE Champion
Just hours before WWE Raw commenced WWE Champion Randy Orton was fined for putting attacking Adam Pearce last week on Raw. This week's festivities kickstarted with Drew McIntyre hyping everyone up for the main event which would give him a shot at acquiring the WWE Championship from Orton. McIntyre also called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns, hinting at a possible showdown at Survivor Series.
At the end of the night, when the main event commenced, Randy tried to walk out of the match but his previous attack on Pearce came back to bite him as Adam announced that there will be a definite winner with no count-outs or disqualifications allowed. The Viper started using every weapon imaginable from steels chair to steel steps and even the announcers' table was not spared. While Drew was at a disadvantage early on, he eventually got some momentum on the champion but RKO showed us his veteran skills by dodging three Claymore attempts which got transformed into a powerslam and two draping DDTs; one on the announce table and one inside the ring.
A fourth Claymore attempt sealed the deal for Orton as The Scottish Psychopath was declared the new WWE Champion. Moreover, instead of Randy, it will now be Drew, who will take on Roman in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2020, which takes place next week on November 23 (IST time).
Check out highlights from Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton on WWE Raw below:
