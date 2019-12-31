WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton punks the WWE Universe with a fake knee injury; RKOs AJ Styles

Randy Orton was in crutches on Monday Night RAW as he reportedly sustained a knee injury. However, the wrestler pranked the WWE Universe and RKO'ed AJ Styles. Watch the video below.

Randy Orton had reportedly sustained a severe knee injury post a match with AJ Styles at a WWE Live event. It seemed as though Randy would be out of action for a few months as he needed help walking backstage post the match being called off. It was an RKO gone wrong as Orton landed in a weird position. Before Monday Night RAW, the wrestler had tweeted, "I know everyone saw the video, @WWE’s given me some time to address the situation tonight on #Raw."

Well, Randy did come out to the ring in crutches to address the WWE Universe. Revealing that his injury was worse than it seems, RKO hinted that he could be away from the action for a really long time. Adding the emotional aspect, Orton even spoke about his Rated RKO partner Edge and how the former WWE wrestler had to retire due to neck issues. The crowd chanted for Randy, who vowed that someone would get an RKO at Wrestlemania 36. AJ interrupted Orton's promo mocking his competitor and even taking away one of his crutches as a sign of disrespect.

When Styles quipped that he has "patience" to wait till Wrestlemania 36 to fight Randy, Orton asked AJ to come back and teased, "You know the difference between you and I? You’re patient... and I’m not..," before landing an RKO out of nowhere!

Watch the video below:

This means that Randy had cleverly disguised his fake knee injury to blindside AJ with that amazing RKO!

We're glad Mr. Orton is fine and still has a bag full of RKOs out of nowhere!

