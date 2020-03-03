  1. Home
WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton RKOs Beth Phoenix after calling her a b***h; blames her for attacking Edge

Randy Orton did the unthinkable when he RKO'd Beth Phoenix on WWE RAW after calling her a b***h. Furthermore, the wrestler blamed the WWE Hall of Famer for attacking her husband, Edge. Check out the video below.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: March 3, 2020 03:09 pm
Way back when, Randy Orton had also RKO'd Stephanie McMahon to taunt Triple H, who was his nemesis at the time.Way back when, Randy Orton had also RKO'd Stephanie McMahon to taunt Triple H, who was his nemesis at the time.
WWE RAW, this week, was action-packed from the get-go but the spotlight was stolen by Mr. Randy Orton! It all started weeks ago with the return of Edge. After a terrific showing at Royal Rumble 2020, it seemed as though Randy was happy to see his Rated-RKO partner back in action. However, Orton left Edge in a bloody mess as he attacked him ruthlessly. This week, we finally got an explanation from The Viper regarding his actions, but it was at the cost of Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer and Edge's wife!

Beth appeared on RAW to give a medical update on her husband but was quickly interrupted by Randy. Orton stated that the reason why he attacked Edge was that he loves Edge and given that the latter is a good husband and father, he wanted to protect the wrestler. Furthermore, Randy blamed his actions on Phoenix saying that it was she who enabled her husband to come back because he was addicted to the roar of the WWE Universe. Hence, it was a favour that RKO was doing! An irate Beth had had enough and slapped the wrestler and proceeded to kick him when Randy called her a b***h. Orton then did the unthinkable and RKO'd her!

What do you have to say about Randy Orton's heartless actions against Beth Phoenix and Edge? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, a similar circumstance took place a decade ago when Randy RKO'd Stephanie McMahon as Triple H was hand-cuffed to the ring. RKO went a step further and proceeded to kiss the Billion Dollar Princess! However, Triple H got retribution at Wrestlemania 25, when he defeated Randy and retained the WWE Championship.

