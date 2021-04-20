WWE Raw Results: Rhea Ripley costs Charlotte Flair her match against Asuka; The Queen brutally attacks referee

In this week's Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Charlotte Flair go toe-to-toe with Asuka, only for Rhea Ripley to be the deciding factor on who won.

While it was undoubtedly Charlotte Flair's night to shine, this week's Monday Night Raw kickstarted with some tag team action as The Viking Raiders took on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. While the former The Hurt Business members dominated most of the match early on, the closing moments saw the returning Erik and Ivar get the win with The Viking Experience.

After a hilarious backstage segment, Randy Orton took on Riddle in a fun match which ended with an upset win for the latter as The Bro surprisingly avoided the RKO and rolled up The Viper. When it came to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Bazsler and Nia Jax vs. Naomi and Lana, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke interrupted the match by sharing embarrassing clips of Jax, who angrily stormed off, going after Rose and Dana, but not before ignoring Shayna's tag leaving Noami and Lana plenty of leeway to hit a double facebuster on Baszler to secure their win.

Next up, Kofi Kingston, along with his The New Day partner Xavier Woods, once again interfered during Elias and Jaxson Ryker's performance which led to the match between Kofi and Elias. While Xavier tried to cause a distraction by playing bass instead of his trademark trombone, an S.O.S. could only muster a close two-count for Kingston while Elias picked up a clean win with a hurricanrana counter and a flying elbow drop.

Drew McIntyre was in a revenge state of mind, calling out MVP for T-Bar and Mace's surprise attack on him last week. While MVP responded by taunting The Scottish Psychopath for losing his Wrestlemania 37 match against WWE Champion and his The Hurt Business partner Bobby Lashley, MVP stated that T-Bar and Mace are not associated with his faction, which Drew immediately did not buy. When Drew walked towards MVP, he was attacked yet again by the former Retribution members, who hit a double chokeslam on the former WWE Champion.

As expected, a handicap match was underway, with T-Bar and Mace dominating The Scottish Psychopath. When McIntyre got a bit of momentum and hit a spinebuster, gaining a close two-count, T-Bar and Mace double-teamed him which led to their disqualification. Continuing their attack even after the referee called for the bell, Braun Strowman eventually made the save. We were then given yet another tag team match as The Monster Among Men beat up Mace with a smiling Drew watching, but eventually, T-Bar and Mace's team-up was too much for even Braun. Getting the hot tag, McIntyre ripped off Mace's mask, using it as a perfect weapon on its owner while getting himself disqualified in the process. Taking inspiration from his tag team partner, Strowman also ripped off T-Bar's mask before walking off with Drew.

The Miz and Maryse came out for another edition of Miz TV sans John Morrison as The A-Lister bragged about how he's the reason for Bad Bunny's recent success while also raving about their reality show Miz & Mrs.'s good ratings. While some flirting moments occurred between the much-in-love couple including a romantic kiss with fireworks in tow, Miz also promoted his upcoming WWE documentary and just before he could raise a toast to himself, Damian Priest entered the conversation. Damian mocked Miz, comparing his fighting skills to that of Jake Paul while also recalling how he was the reason why The A-Lister lost his pants last week. Maryse accepted the impending match on behalf of her husband and while she tried to be a worthy distraction during the bout, Priest used his finisher Hit The Lights to earn his win.

Finally, Charlotte had her heel game on point with a fiery promo which eventually led to her match with Asuka. While both wrestlers dominated the other, The Empress of Tomorrow almost struck gold with a German Suplex and a running kick combo for a close two-count. However, The Queen eventually countered the Asuka Lock with a Figure-Eight. Raining on Flair's parade was Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley who broke the Figure-Eight hold as the referee checked on Asuka. This distraction allowed The Empress to roll The Queen for the win.

A frustrated Charlotte wreaked havoc by brutally attacking the referee with two other refs making way but unable to make her stop unless on her own accord. Later on, it was revealed by WWE official Adam Pearce on Raw Talk that Flair has been suspended indefinitely and fined USD 100K for her ruthless actions during the conclusion of Raw's main event.

Check out the complete results from WWE Raw below:

The Viking Raiders vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Randy Orton vs. Riddle

Winner: Riddle

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Naomi & Lana

Winners: Naomi & Lana

Kofi Kingston vs. Elias

Winner: Elias

Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman vs. Mace & T-Bar

Winner: Mace & T-Bar (by disqualification)

The Miz vs. Damian Priest

Winner: Damian Priest

Asuka vs. Charlotte

Winner: Asuka

We can all agree that a heel Charlotte Flair is what's best for business!

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results: Charlotte Flair turns heel; Drew McIntyre gets a double chokeslam from T-Bar and Mace

Which was your favourite match from WWE Raw? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×