WWE RAW Results: Samoa Joe hints at a Face Turn; gets attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP

This week's Monday Night RAW ended on a possible face turn from current RAW commentator Samoa Joe, as he tried his best to one-up the three-on-one attack on Rey Mysterio, by Seth Rollins and AOP during the main event. Watch the video below.

Seth Rollins, along with AOP is on a mission; to end 2019 on a high note and begin 2020 by laying a path of destruction for anyone who comes in their way. This week's Monday Night RAW saw Seth attack three wrestlers with the aide of Akam and Rezar. The first victim was Kevin Owens, who already has a beef with the trio. After defeating Mojo Rawley, KO called out Rollins and AOP for a fight. Seth tried to convince Kevin to join him and when the latter disagreed, Owens was met with a Curb Stomp.

The main event of WWE RAW saw Rollins battle Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. When it looked like The Beastslayer would finish off his competitor with a clean-cut Curb Stomp, Mr. 619 countered the movie with a... as you guessed it, 619! Before Rey could capitalise, he was ambushed by AOP, thus causing a disqualification. The trio beat down the United States champ and dragged him all the way to where the RAW commentary team was stationed as Samoa Joe refused to move when AOP planned to put Mysterio through the announce table.

Then, Samoa threatened AOP and Seth as to what he would do if they messed with him. Seth initially tried to keep AOP away saying that it's not the right time but eventually, Rollins said two simple words, "Finish him." While Rey got a Curb Stomp from Rollins, Joe's night ended with a double chokeslam, courtesy of AOP.

This indeed hints at a Face Turn for Samoa Joe! We can't wait to see how Joe will retaliate during next week's RAW!

