WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy prove they are a powerful duo; become new Raw Tag Team Champions

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy proved to be a deadly combination in this week's WWE Raw when they fought The Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Read details about how the match, where Seth and Buddy were crowned as the new champs, below.

Monday Night Raw was all about Seth Rollins and his posse as they opened the show with pom and were all praises for the newest member Buddy Murphy. However, the foursome was quickly interrupted by anti-heroes Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, who have been reigning on Seth's parade for the past few weeks. When Rollins agreed to a fight given the four-on-one situation, they were in for a rude awakening when Kevin and Samoa were joined by The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

The babyfaces were able to clear the ring while Seth challenged the current RAW Tag Team Champions for a title match later on in the night. Before the match began, Owens, Joe and The AOP (Akam‎, ‎Rezar) were banished from ringside. Surprisingly, Seth and Buddy made for a deadly combination, which proved monumental in the title match. However, the tag team skills of The Viking Raiders was also not something to take lightly. A Viking Experience on Murphy almost ended the night's festivities but The Messiah made the save.

Then, a double powerbomb by Rollins and Murphy almost felt like the end, but Ivar kicked out. Erik came back with a hot tag and hit a powerbomb but Seth sent Ivar crashing to the floor after a splash attempt. Buddy followed it up with a bicycle knee and we had Erick take The Stomp, with Murphy pinning him for the win.

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy became the new Raw Tag Team Champions as The AOP returned to help the duo celebrate.

