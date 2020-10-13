WWE Raw Results: WWE Draft Night 2 sees Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss move to and Randy Orton, Charlotte stay on Raw

This week's WWE Raw saw WWE Draft Night 2 take place with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss moving to Raw while Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair continue to stay on the red brand.

While last week's WWE SmackDown saw Seth Rollins move to the blue brand with The New Day splitting up between both SmackDown (Big E) and Raw (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) during WWE Draft Night 1, this week's WWE Raw also saw some major changes during WWE Draft Night 2. The most notable draft pick being Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, who moved to Raw.

While WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley stays on the blue brand, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair stay on Raw. Moreover, The Street Profits and Braun Strowman move to Raw while Daniel Bryan stays on SmackDown. Matt Riddle moves to Raw while Kevin Owens moves to SmackDown. While Jeff Hardy got drafted to Raw, the red brand continues to have Retribution wrecking havoc. Lara Sullivan and King Corbin stay on SmackDown while Keith Lee stays on Raw. Elias and Lacey Evans got drafted to Raw while Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro continue to stay on SmackDown.

Sheamus and Nikki Cross head to Raw while Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode head to SmackDown. Furthermore, R-Truth and Titus O'Neil stay on Raw while Apollo Crews gets drafted to SmackDown and Dabba-Kato heads to Raw. Carmella stays on SmackDown, Peyton Royce and Akira Tozawa stay on Raw while Aleister Black heads to SmackDown to concluded the WWE Draft Night 1.

Check out the draft picks from WWE Draft Night 2 which took place on WWE Raw below:

It will indeed be interesting to see how Wyatt and Bliss' combination will work on WWE Raw especially as they attacked Andrade and Zelina Vega.

