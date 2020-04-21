WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Apollo Crews qualify for Money in the Bank post terrific match by 619

It was "matches galore" during this week's Monday Night RAW, as Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Apollo Crews qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank by defeating Murphy, Austin Theory and MVP. Read below for more details.

Given how WWE has been deemed as an "essential business" amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the wrestling company is doing everything in their power to provide entertainment to their fans using creative methods. Given how there's no audience to elicit a reaction for all the matches and promos, WWE's Creative Team is finding innovative ways to make the angles interesting. With the upcoming Money in the Bank, on May 10, 2020, there's a new twist to the trademark MITB Ladder Match.

The upcoming ladder match will take place at WWE Headquarters with the MITB briefcase hanging on the roof of the tower and the wrestler will begin the match from the ground floor. The qualifying matches began on this week's Monday Night RAW and saw Aleister Black take on Austin Theory. While Austin fought tooth and nail and dodged two Black Mass attempts by Aleister, the third one sealed the deal for Theory as Black earned his spot in the MITB Ladder Match. Post the match, Aleister promised his opponent's that hell is coming their way and that he will do anything to win the briefcase.

When it comes to Apollo Crews and MVP's match, the latter cut a mean promo before the actual match started undermining his opponent. However, Apollo had a lot to prove and carried most of the match as MVP was defeated after the combination of a Gorilla Press Slam, a standing shooting star press and a powerbomb. Crews cashed his ticket to Money in the Bank.

However, the highlight of the entire night had to be Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy. A returning Murphy was ruthless as he dominated early on but Rey's veteran skills came into play as the dodged the bullet one hit after another. Eventually, a destroyer piledriver, 619 and top-rope splash helped Rey defeat Murphy and earn his way to Money in the Bank.

