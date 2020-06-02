WWE RAW: Seth Rollins retires Rey Mysterio; Dominick issues warning to Monday Night Messiah: Eye for an eye

Seth Rollins proves us yet again why he works best as a heel as The Monday Night Messiah retired Rey Mysterio in this week's WWE RAW. However, Rey's son, Dominick, had a very effective warning aimed at Seth. Read below to know what transpired.

Seth Rollins is proving to be the big MVP for WWE RAW as he continues to dominate as the picture-perfect heel that we know he thrives as. As promised, The Monday Night Messiah opened this week's episode with a sarcastically driven retirement for Rey Mysterio. Seth spoke about what a 'legend' Rey is, who was brutally beaten up by Rollins just three weeks prior. The wrestler mocked Mr. 619 for not being able to retire himself and that he would gladly induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. All the while, his disciples Murphy and Austin Theory watched him from ringside.

Shutting Seth up was Aleister Black as the former escaped from the ring. We're then shown the high-profile match between Rollins and Black as Murphy and Theory kept causing distractions. Humberto Carrillo came to Aleister's aide with a steel ring to even the odds. The back and forth dominating between Seth and Aleister was plenty of fun to witness until Humberto attacked Rollins' stooges which caused the Messiah to be distracted and Black took the opportunity to score the win with a roll-up pin.

However, the numbers game eventually won with Seth & Co. pummeling both Black and Carrillo. Before hitting Aleister with a stomp, Seth stated, "This is what happens when you want to be a hero."

Furthermore, via a live broadcast, Rey and his son Dominick gave an update on the former's health post getting attacked by Rollins. We got to see the usually calm and collected Mysterio getting frustrated beyond belief as he walked off. However, the real highlight was Dominick, who issued a warning to Seth as he stated, "You like to speak in scripture; an eye for an eye."

