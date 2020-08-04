WWE Raw: Shane McMahon returns to debut Raw Underground; Seth Rollins accepts Dominik's SummerSlam challenge

Monday Night Raw this week saw the debut of Raw Underground courtesy of the returning Shane McMahon. While we saw The Hurt Business being badass as they closed out WWE Raw, we also saw Dominik attacking Seth Rollins and forcing The Monday Night Messiah to accept his SummerSlam challenge.

This week's Monday Night Raw commenced with a United States Championship Match between Apollo Crews and MVP. The lights at the arena kept flicking on and off and gave MVP the perfect excuse to blame that for his loss against Crews. Even though The Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin tried to interfere, a spinebuster and a toss powerbomb sealed the deal for Apollo who retained the US title. Moreover, MVP issued a challenge to Crews for a rematch at SummerSlam 2020.

Next up, we had a backstage segment with Sasha Banks and Bayley who recounted The Boss' controversial victory over Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Shayna Baszler rained on Banks' parade as she interfered in the segment and punched Sasha stating that she has a problem with what the current champ did to win the title and that she's waited in line long enough. The Kevin Owens Show played buffer in an attempt to reunite Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan before they were interrupted by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay aka The IIconics. After Kevin Owens was slapped by both Royce and Kay, Riott and Morgan stepped in and attacked their rivals. As expected, a tag-team match was booked with Ruby and Liv winning the bout and hence, reuniting.

Next up, we had a face-to-face confrontation between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and his SummerSlam 2020 opponent Randy Orton, who had Ric Flair by his side. A solid back and forth of words saw McIntyre stating how he worked hard to be where he is now unlike RKO who rode in limos while in Evolution. While Orton quipped that he likes dropping people with RKOs and punt-kicking, McIntyre promised that he would kick Randy's head off his shoulder when they collide at SummerSlam 2020.

Furthermore, we saw Banks take on Baszler as The Queen of Spades dominated before Bayley tried to provide a distraction. Asuka ended up attacking the SmackDown Women's Champion which led to an unusual disqualification. Post the match, The Empress of Tomorrow issued a challenge for a rematch against Sasha at SummerSlam 2020. The Boss stated that she would accept the challenge if Asuka is able to beat Bayley next week on WWE Raw. What was interesting was how Shayna offered her support to The Empress for winning at SummerSlam 2020 against Banks because she wants it to be Asuka who she takes the title from.

Shane McMahon made his return to debut Raw Underground which was reminiscent of the Attitude Era days and took place inside a warehouse. Moreover, we saw the debut of DABBA-KATO aka Babatunde of NXT who squashed two wrestlers to show his dominance. We also got to see The Viking Raiders' Erik pummel another competitor. Next up, we had two singles matches for The Street Profits as Angelo Dawkins took on Angel Garza and Montez Ford took on Andrade. Dawkins was distracted by Ford collapsing which led to Garza winning while Montez collapsed again during his own match against Andrade which forced the referee to call for the bell.

In a bizarre segment, we saw a confrontation between Nia Jax and backstage producer Pat Buck who was beaten at the hands of the former last week. Refusing to apologise and instead of challenging him to a match, Buck suspended Jax without pay indefinitely which obviously enraged Nia who took out her frustration on Pat. Benjamin took on Akira Tozawa and R-Truth for his 24/7 Championship. Shelton joined Lashley to take down the ninjas and were distracted which provided Tozawa with the opportunity to win the title by hitting Truth with his senton.

When it came time for Seth Rollins' segment, the Monday Night Messiah wasted no time in bullying Tom Phillips for cheering Dominik Mysterio on when he blasted Rollins with a kendo stick last week on Raw. When Seth ordered his disciple Murphy to take down Phillips, Samoa Joe came to the latter's defence and entered the ring. Joining the party with vengeance on his mind and saving Joe was Dominik who used a kendo stick again to beat Rollins and Murphy while hitting Seth with a 619. As Rollins and Murphy escaped, the former accepted Dominik's SummerSlam challenge.

To end the night, we're taken back to WWE Underground where Dolph Ziggler showed off his amateur wrestling skills until we see The Hurt Business entering the lot. Showing their dominance by beating everyone and anyone in their path, a suited MVP stated, "We are The Hurt Business, and business is booming."

