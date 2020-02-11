WWE Raw: Shayna Baszler gets a 'piece' of Becky Lynch; attacks the champ by biting on her neck like a vampire

On this week's Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was viciously attacked by Shayna Baszler post retaining her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka. The NXT wrestler bit on the champ's neck after locking her in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Monday Night Raw began with a star-studded match as the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch put her title on the line against her Royal Rumble 2020 opponent Asuka, one more time. This time, while the match started with both trying to dominate the other, Asuka's Kabuki Warriors mate Kairi Sane proved to rain on the champ's parade as she kept distracting Becky. Eventually, Lynch proved why she is still The Man as she retained her RAW Women's Championship with a modified Manhandle Slam to Asuka, post a series of rollup counters.

However, Becky's celebrations was short-lived, thanks to a sneak attack by NXT wrestler Shayna Baszler. After hitting a series of punches on Lynch, The Queen of Spades put her rival in the mean-looking Kirifuda Clutch. But Shayna was just getting started! Channeling her inner vampire, Baszler bit into The Man's neck and when she surfaced back up, her mouth was covered in blood. Becky screamed as Shayna took a literal 'piece' out of her body, leaving her for dead.

Check out the horrific moment as Shayna Baszler bit into Becky Lynch's neck below:

SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. @QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Furthermore, way into the night, we saw Becky travel back and forth in her own ambulance and returned to the ring, injured but with a vengeful mind. "You better find me before I find you," the champ warned Shayna!

It won't be surprising if we saw a Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler match at Wrestlemania 36! Would you like to see that as the ideal Wrestlemania 36 match for the Raw Women's Championship? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Back in November, during Survivor Series 2019, Shayna Baszler, who was still the NXT Women's Champion at the time had beat both Raw Women's Champion Becky as well as SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The rivalry between Shayna and Becky has been brewing since then! Let's see how it will look like going forward.

