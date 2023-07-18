WWE Raw: What will Becky Lynch do if she LOSES before re-match to Trish Stratus? Here's what she agreed to

Irish professional wrestler Becky Lynch hasn't had a very successful run at WWE Raw lately but she is desperate to prove her worth to the world again and so she has asked Trish Stratus for a rematch. To make this happen, the 36-year-old even accepted several conditions Stratus kept and one of them might be more permanently humiliating than the others.

What did Becky Lynch agree to if she LOSES before re-match to Trish Stratus?

After Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark arrived on stage, Lynch was quick to demand a rematch against the former. The 47-year-old rejected the offer at first claiming that Lynch had lost to her and Stark so there was no point wasting time when the results were there for everyone to witness. But after a debate that included back-and-forth insults and baiting, Stratus agreed to accept the rematch challenge by her opponent but it came with more than one condition.

Lynch agreed to all the conditions put forth by the Hall of Fame star in a bid to make the face-off happen. The first condition demanded that Lynch would have to defeat Stark. "Go through her first," said Stratus. The second condition said that if she lost the match to Stark again, she would have to get on her knees and say, "Thank you, Trish." The third condition kept by Stratus also revolved around Lynch's potential loss and Stark's potential victory.

Stratus said that if Lynch lost the match, she would have to get "Thank you, Trish," tattooed across her chest. All three conditions were accepted by Lynch and when the arguments broke into a brawl, she fended off Stratus and Stark effortlessly while they looked on in surprise. Fans are now excited to see if Lynch will win the match against Stark next Monday, July 24, 2023, on WWE Raw. If she does, she will automatically qualify for a rematch with Stratus.

Becky Lynch health status

Lynch has been suffering from an injury and that isn't all on the health update status. She also had a procedure done for a cyst and was awaiting clearance recently. "When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday," she told USA Today.