WWE reflects on fans not wearing masks during RAW after developmental wrestler tests positive for COVID 19

After a developmental wrestler tested positive for COVID 19, WWE issued a statement on fans not wearing masks during the latest WWE RAW. Read on to know more.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic started, WWE was hosting audience free events due to the stay at home orders. After going fan-free for months, the latest edition of Monday Night Raw marked the first time since March that fans were allowed as audience at WWE's Performance Center. However, it was later reported that a Developmental Wrestler, who was last inside the WWE Performance Center on June 9, tested positive for COVID-19. This was the second time a WWE employee reportedly tested positive since the pandemic began.

Since then, various reports have claimed that fans signed waivers at the show stating that WWE wasn't liable if they contracted COVID-19. While they did have their temperature checked, there were also reports that the fans were told that they could not wear masks in the audience or they would have to leave, Wrestling Inc. reported. Reflecting on the issue, the wrestling company-issued statement regarding fans not wearing masks, Wrestling Inc. reported. “Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE's TV production,” the statement read.

“These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20 percent capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required," WWE explained in the statement.

