WWE: Roman Reigns on cousin Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest: We're all human, we're all cynics, we all make mistakes

"We're all human, we're all cynics, we all make mistakes," Roman Reigns shared with New York Post on Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest, which took place in Pensacola, Florida, on July 5. While Roman loves his family, he also doesn't "condone that kind of behaviour or decision-making." Reigns felt it's "not a great light to be shining" on his family or WWE.

However, making the decision to handle the situation in a positive way, The Head of the Table did a "mental checkup" on Jimmy, making sure his cousin was okay, during their first conversation post the arrest. The Universal Champion added, "Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behaviour, that's one way to do it. But I don't think that's the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human."

"So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions," the 36-year-old wrestler concluded. Interestingly, after his arrest (second DUI arrest in two years time!), it was mere days before Jimmy returned to WWE programming, on SmackDown Live. Albeit a casual reference from his brother Jey Uso, WWE swiftly swept the controversy under the rug.

As they say, there's nothing like family-hood!

Meanwhile, The Bloodline faction is gearing up for SummerSlam 2021, set to take place on August 21. While Roman will be defending his Universal Championship against the returning John Cena, The Usos will be putting their SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.