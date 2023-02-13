WWE: Roman Reigns’ cousin Rikishi flirts with 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns’ cousin Rikishi has hit back Rhea Ripley with a flirtatious message after the latter talked about putting his sons in their places and teaching them lessons. Rhea Ripley is a part of WWE group The Judgment Day consisting of Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Bálor. Recently, Mysterio and Priest faced The Usos – consisting of twin brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, also the sons of the WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi. And now, Rhea Ripley, who won the WWE Royal Rumble match last month, sent a pre-recorded message to Rikishi during an episode of WWE Extraaa Dhamaal. Read on to know more.

Rhea Ripley's message to Roman Reigns’ cousin Rikishi During the episode, Australian WWE star Ripley addressed Rikishi as a legend, and acknowledged his contribution to the business. Rhea also said that she remembers watching Rikishi in the ring as a kid and dancing with her mentor Scotty 2 Hotty. She then proceeded to reflect how many years it has been since then, and sarcastically asked him what Rikishi is up to these days.

Rhea Ripley then goes on mention how The Judgment Day defeated Rikishi’s sons in the ring. "Now, you're sitting at home, and you're watching RAW. You're watching me. You're watching The Judgment Day, and you're watching us beat up your sons. We have to put them in place and teach them lessons because you didn't. They wanna stick their noses in our business on RAW? The Judgment Day, we run Monday Night RAW, and I do not have a problem putting your sons down every single week,” she said. Rikishi claps back at Rhea Ripley with a Non-PG message After listening to Rhea’s pre-recorded message, Rikishi, 57, clapped back at her with a NON-PG message. The former International Champion referred to his popular Stinkface move. "Obviously, you had to watch me because you loved what you was watching — and that was 'Kishi backing that a** up. They always say this, 'Shake what your mama gave you.' Remember this here — you don't have a bad backside yourself, alright? So, Judgment Day, we'll see you down the line someplace. That's a fact," said Rikishi.

ALSO READ: Super Bowl LVII: In between NFL fever WWE’s brilliant commercial of 1999 goes viral