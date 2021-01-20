WWE: Roman Reigns REVEALS why he wants his dream match with The Rock to take place at Wrestlemania 39

In a recent interview, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared his thoughts of a dream match with The Rock likely to be the biggest box-office attraction in sports entertainment.

We're only 11 days away from Royal Rumble 2021 and the excitement amid the WWE Universe is buzzing brightly. Amongst the highly-anticipated matches sees Universal Champion Roman Reigns going toe-to-toe with Kevin Owen in a Last Man Standing match with Paul Heyman by the champion's corner. With Wrestlemania 37 set to take place on April 10-11, the talk of the dream match between Reigns and The Rock is back on the table amongst fans.

During a recent appearance on 1-on-1 with Ryan Satin, Roman was asked again about the probable dream match against his famous cousin. To this, The Tribal Chief chose Wrestlemania 39 as his desired PPV where the match against Dwayne Johnson could take place. For the unversed, it was recently announced that Wrestlemania 39 is going Hollywood and will be held at Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, on April 2, 2023.

"We'll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense... He's the biggest box-office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box-office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made," the 35-year-old wrestler explained, via WWE on FOX's Twitter.

A few months back, during an interview for The Rock: Through the Lens with Hiram Garcia, Johnson's business partner, The Rock confessed that if he ever returns to WWE for a Wrestlemania match, his pick would be Roman in terms of box-office draw.

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honoured not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But, of course man, I would be honoured to have him raise his hand on that one," Dwayne admitted.

