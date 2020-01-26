WWE Royal Rumble 2020: John Cena teases his appearance and causes a fan frenzy

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is set to take place this weekend. Ahead of the Royal Rumble, John Cena is teasing a possible return.

The Royal Rumble 2020 is set to take place on January 26. Over the past few days, participants of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match have been making the headlines. With only three spots unannounced in the match, fans are thinking that WWE star John Cena could conceivably show up as a surprise entrant for one of the spots. Why? Blame the wrestler's recent Instagram post for it. Cena posted a picture from 2018 Royal Rumble, which was the last time he appeared in a Royal Rumble match.

For those who don't remember, he finished in the "Final Four" with Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, and Finn Balor. Cena conveniently just posted the picture with no caption. The picture opened a floodgate of comments. Fans begged him to return for the match. "I swear if you enter the Royal Rumble tomorrow, I might actually cry," a fan wrote. "Cena for the RUMBLE," added another. "Please be there," begged another fan.

@WWE I bet John Cena is going to be at the Royal rumble — Yung Ree (@ewbrown2386) January 24, 2020

Honestly just want @JohnCena to come and win the royal rumble to be honest — Sarahh Mishelle (@sarahhmishelle) January 25, 2020

John Cena on Instagram posting about Royal Rumble. He's coming home! — Joshua Roberts (@JoshuaRoberts9) January 25, 2020

While it would be great to see the WWE star return to the Royal Rumble, WWE fans shouldn't ideally pin their hopes on the wrestler's appearance for his recent history of teasing. It is known that Cena loves teasing wrestling fans ahead of a major WWE event. Remember when he teased a match with Kurt Angle during WrestleMania 35? He also teased a match at TLC last month.

While it is to see if Cena turns up, Ronda Rousey is one of the wrestlers that could turn up. Ruby Riott, Naomi, Jinder Mahal, and Nia Jax are a few potential returns.

