WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Predictions: Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar to Becky Lynch, here's who we think will win

Ahead of the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020, we give you our predictions of who will win at the coveted PPV, before we head to Wrestlemania 36 season. Read below to know our predictions.

Royal Rumble 2020 is a very exciting time for the WWE Universe, as its the precursor to the biggest WWE PPV of all time, Wrestlemania 36. We'll also come to know the possibilities of who will headline Wrestlemania thanks to the popular Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. When it comes to the championships, Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend will be going one-on-one against Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match. On the other hand, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the No. 1 spot.

Then we have Becky Lynch, who will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka while we will see Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Lacey Evans. Andrade, who recently retained his title against Rey Mysterio at WWE Raw, will be putting his United States Championship on the line against Humberto Carrillo. Other singles matches include Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and Shorty G vs. Sheamus. It will indeed be an exciting night for WWE fans as the matches are going to be electric and entertaining.

Check out Pinkvilla's predictions of Royal Rumble 2020 below:

Men's Royal Rumble match

Should Win: Drew McIntyre

Will Win: Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns

Coming in hot at No. 1 is Brock Lesnar and you can expect mayhem from The Beast. It won't be shocking to see WWE go with either Brock or even Roman Reigns, in order to add star power to Wrestlemania 36.

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Should Win: Shayna Baszler

Will Win: Charlotte Flair or a surprise Ronda Rousey return

Shayna Baszler has been garnering an immense fanbase and would be an absolute surprise package if she won it all but WWE might go for a safer option like the trusted Charlotte Flair. But, you never know, the 'rowdy' Ronda Rousey could make a surprise comeback and go to Wrestlemania 36 instead.

Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Champion)

Should Win: Bray Wyatt

Will Win: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend deserves the spotlight at Wrestlemania 36 and yes, as much as we wouldn't mind seeing Daniel Bryan headline the biggest WWE PPV once again, we can't help but have a bias towards The Fiend.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)

Should Win: Asuka

Will Win: Becky Lynch

After stealing the show in last year's Wrestlemania 35, it would seem sensible to have Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women's Championship and go to Wrestlemania 36 with the belt.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Should Win: King Corbin

Will Win: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is most likely to take this win over King Corbin as much as we would have liked for the latter result.

Shorty G vs. Sheamus

Should Win: Sheamus

Will Win: Sheamus

SHEAMUS... SHEAMUS... SHEAMUS... did we say SHEAMUS?

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Should Win: Bayley

Will Win: Bayley

Just like Becky Lynch, WWE might let Bayley's trusted shoulders take over and retain her SmackDown Women's Championship all the way to Wrestlemania 36.

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship)

Should Win: Humberto Carrillo

Will Win: Humberto Carrillo

It would truly be a delight to see Humberto Carrillo shine at a stage as big as the Royal Rumble 2020 and beat another hot favourite like Andrade to gain some major credibility.

Who do you think will win at Royal Rumble 2020? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

