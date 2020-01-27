WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Winners List: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt win big
The WWE Universe was in for a treat, thanks to WWE Royal Rumble 2020. First things first, Drew McIntyre was not only able to eliminate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (who eliminated 13 wrestlers including Keith Lee and Braun Strowman) but he was also able to go across the likes of a returning Edge, the viscous Randy Orton and finally Roman Reigns as The Big Dog was chucked off of the top rope to secure The Scottish Psychopath, a spot at Wrestlemania 36.
On the other hand, while many rooted for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, she was bested by Charlotte Flair, who is going to Wrestlemania 36 with a big Woo! Becky Lynch and Asuka delivered a hard-fought match with The Man retaining her Raw Women's Championship. However, the match of the night belonged to the Strap Match for the Universal Championship which saw Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend take on Daniel Bryan. While The Fiend retained his title, Daniel, as usual, was the G.O.A.T of the match and got a massive Yes! chant from the WWE Universe.
Check out WWE Royal Rumble 2020's complete winners' list below:
Men's Royal Rumble Match
Winner: Drew McIntyre (eliminated Roman Reigns)
Women's Royal Rumble Match
Winner: Charlotte Flair (eliminated Shayna Baszler)
Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Champion)
Winner: Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)
Winner: Becky Lynch
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
Winner: Roman Reigns
Shorty G vs. Sheamus
Winner: Sheamus
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Championship)
Winner: Bayley
Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship)
Winner: Andrade
