WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Leaked image REVEALS winner of the match, says reports

Royal Rumble, one of the biggest WWE events in the world is set to back with its brand new edition soon. The highly anticipated Royal Rumble 2023 event will be held in San Antonio, Texas, this time. For the unversed, the event is heading to San Antonio for the fourth time in history. The famous Alamodome indoor stadium of the city, which turns 30 this year, will be hosting the event. The event was earlier held in San Antonio, in the years 1997, 2007, and 2017. Leaked image of Royal Rumble 2023 reveals winner of the match

Ahead of the highly anticipated Royal Rumber 2023 event, a picture of a list that consists of the names of the participants for the Women's Royal Rumble match is now going around on social media. The list, which shows the names of the 30 eligible women wrestlers who are set to participate in the match, also hints that the former NXT and Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley will emerge as the winner of the event. However, there are no confirmations on the authenticity of this leaked list, so far. Check out the leaked list of participants, below:

For the unversed, Rhea Ripley was the fourth-last wrestler to get eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match, last year. She had also emerged as one of the first women wrestling stars to be confirmed for the Royal Rumble match, this year. WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Start date, time and more The highly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match will begin on January 28, Saturday, with a pre-show that will start around 7 PM in the evening. Later, the main card is expected to begin at 8 PM on the same night. The much-awaited event will be live-streamed as per pay-per-view policy, on the Peacock channel. The description on the WWE website that explains the match format of Royal Rumble event, reads: "The Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble, and the stakes are higher than ever heading into this year's Men's and Women's high-stakes Royal Rumble Match. Each match will begin with just two Superstars in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray."

