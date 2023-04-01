WWE Rumor Roundup: Is John Cena going to make an appearance in Wrestlemania 39? Check all the rumors

If you think that only Hollywood gossip becomes a subject and not the fighting arena, then you are wrong. Many pro wrestling fans like speculating about the gossip surrounding the sport, probably second only to actually watching the contests.Here are the most recent rumours from the pro wrestling mill are addressed..

Rumour number 1: John Cena’s battle position:

WWE still intends to place John Cena's battle in the opening position on the schedule, despite an ESPN broadcaster referring to Cena vs. Austin Theory as the night one premier event of WrestleMania 39.

Rumour number 2: Triple H and Jay White

According to WrestleVotes, Triple H is becoming more and more certain that WWE will be able to sign free agent Jay White. Kota Ibushi's prospects of joining WWE have diminished because it appears that he is not interested in signing a full-time contract with any promotion.

Rumour number 3: What was not recorded as per Dave Meltzer?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Roxanne Perez and Shawn Michaels segment on this week's NXT broadcast was not recorded at the same time as the rest of the show. They "didn't want it out" before the episode aired, so the portion was "mostly withheld from everyone."

ALSO READ: Why is Vince McMahon scared of THIS WWE rumor going public?

Rumour number 4: Tony Khan and Brian Cage's agreement dispute

If Tony Khan and Brian Cage are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, Meltzer said Brian Cage has promised to forfeit the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title at tonight's Supercard of Honour PPV.

Rumour number 5: What does Don Callis health report state?

Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez reported Don Callis did not sustain a concussion as he provided an update on his condition after he sustained terrible head damage on AEW Dynamite.

Rumour number 6: What did Tony Khan state on the conference call with the media?

Tony Khan stated on a conference call with the media that ROH's Honor Club presently has 15,000 subscribers.The LWO will be mentioned in tonight's SmackDown broadcast, claims WRKD Wrestling.