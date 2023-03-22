WWE Rumors, 22 March 2023: Is Roman Reigns taking a long break after WrestleMania 39? Check more such news

Fans always want to know more about the lives of their favorite celebrities, bodybuilders, and wrestling legends. The same goes for rumors surrounding pro wrestling. Many people love speculating about their favorite legends as much as they enjoy seeing them competing in the ring. In this article, we will discuss the latest rumors that have been making rounds in the pro wrestling mill.

Latest WWE Rumors, 22 March 2023

As per WrestleVotes, there is a high possibility that Roman Reigns might be taking a long break after WrestleMania 39 which can be even dragged all the way until SummerSlam. However, Votes have also further added that this plan might be more dependent on Roman Reigns losing the titles and as of now there is no certain plan of what Roman Reigns might do.

WRKD Wrestling claims that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos might be the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 39. While as per the other speculation Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripely might be the main event on the first night.

It is also speculated that following WrestleMania 39, Bronn Breakker and Cameron Grimes might be one of the ‘main roster mainstays’.

The AEW content was created at the House Rules house show and ring aprons apparently also had Dark logo on them. This could mean that the matches might end up on that YouTube show.

As per the insider sources, the WWE employees will soon start the moving process into the new headquarters in April though they originally wanted to do so in March.

