WWE Rumors, 27 March 2023: Is Randy Orton returning? Check more such news

Fans are always eager to know about the personal lives and the ways of their favorite celebrities which also includes wrestling legends and bodybuilders. People always want to better understand their pro wrestling legends. It might be their second favorite thing besides enjoying seeing the wrestling legends fighting in the ring. In this article, we will provide you with all the latest WWE rumors that have been going around in the wrestling mill. However, please make sure that this information is not taken seriously as facts since they are rumors until now.

Latest WWE Rumors, 27 March 2023

According to WrestleVotes, Randy Orton wants to make his return back to WWE at WrestleMania 39. Though it is not yet fully confirmed, there is a good possibility that Randy Orton will return back to WWE at WrestleMania 39. If not returning to WWE, Orton might be at least in town for the show. As per the reports, there might be several names that will make an appearance at the WrestleMania 39 which includes Big E, Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles.

As per the reports, the original plans included Ronda Rousey defending the SmackDown women’s championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the Royal Rumble and later Rhea Ripely at the WrestleMania 39. For the Raw women’s title, Charlotte Flair would have challenged Bianca Belair at the same show.

There is also a possibility Gangrel will play a role in Edge’e entrance at the WrestleMania 39 and later for a part in a match with Finn Balor.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano might reunite on the main roster after WrestleMania 39. As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, any news about Rey Mysterio retiring after Wrestle Mania is false.

