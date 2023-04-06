WWE Rumors, 6 April 2023: Is AEW considering the idea of own multi day signature event? Check more such news

Fans always want to know more about the private lives of their favorite celebrities whom they tend to follow day and night which also includes bodybuilders and wrestling legends. People feel closer to their legends as they get to know more about their favorite celebrities. Knowing more about their favorite pro wrestling legends might be their second favorite thing besides watching them competing in the ring.

In this article, we will provide you with all the latest WWE rumors that have been going around in the wrestling mill. However, please make sure that this information is not taken seriously as facts since they are rumors until now.

Latest WWE Rumors, 6 April 2023

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live’s said, ‘It’s a countdown now to people being axed’ in WWE after the announcement of Endeavor’s acquisition of the company. As per the reports, Alvarez might be mostly referring to the WWE office employees in regards to this statement. However, it does sound like that many wrestlers who were earlier fired by WWE executive Vince McMahon and later re-hired by Triple H seem to be worried about getting fired once again now that Vince is back in charge again.

Tony Khan said that AEW might start its own multi day signature event which is similar to WWE’s WrestleMania.

As per the Fightful Select, ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage is at present a free agent. There seems to be ongoing discussion between AEW and Cage to make a new deal.

Miro might be returning to AEW television soon as he was spotted backstage at ROH Supercard of Honor even when he was not booked on the show.

According to PWInsider, Adam Hopkins – WWE’s former Vice President of Public Relations might be hired by AEW after his exit from WWE was reported in January after working in the company for about 25 years.

