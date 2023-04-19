WWE Rumors: Why is Bray Wyatt return to WWE delayed after he vanished in midst of feud with Bobby Lashley?

Bray Wyatt’s absence from WWE screens has seen the drop in momentum. Wyatt’s absence from screen is still not officially explained or addressed by the parties involved but if the news reports are to be believed it seems that Wyatt is not returning back anytime soon.

Bray Wyatt or the New Face of Fear garnered huge attention with his grand return back to WWE at last year’s Extreme Rules premium live event. However, just a few months after, Bray seems to have disappeared in the midst of a feud with Bobby Lashley leading up to WrestleMania 39. This has left fans wondering why? Continue reading to know more.

Bray Wyatt health update

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE but they have been let down by the proceedings. According to Xero News, fans might have to wait a bit longer since Bray is allegedly dealing with some health issues. There is also a possibility that Wyatt even might not be mentioned in the draft picks for the SmackDown and RAW brands.

Xero News wrote, ‘Bray Wyatt is still far off a return & has been pulled from internal runsheets. Possibly won't even be mentioned at the draft at all. Health issues, they are looking into it to avoid complications in the future, but no timetable for his return as it stands #BWE & A source’.

Previously also Bray Wyatt's feud with Bobby Lashley was suddenly stopped before the former was quickly pulled off the television and then he was not present throughout the WrestleMania weekend. As per reports, Wyatt is still suffering from health issues and no one knows when he will return to the ring.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns says THIS about his fellow Bloodline members; DETAILS here