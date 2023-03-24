WWE Rumour Roundup - Lele Pons' offer to Randy Orton returning, here's the latest rumour

Speculating on the rumors and gossip that swirl around pro wrestling is an integral part of the fan experience - it's a pastime almost as beloved as watching the matches themselves! Fans take great delight in trying to predict the outcomes of upcoming matches, discussing possible storylines, and debating the merits of their favorite wrestlers. No matter the topic, pro wrestling fans are always ready to engage in passionate debate and speculation.

WWE fans, get ready for an electrifying WrestleMania weekend! According to a PW Insider Elite report, Randy Orton is making his return to WWE and will be at WrestleMania. It’s not confirmed if he’ll be on screen or if he’ll be part of any storylines, but it is a sign that his return is imminent! Don’t miss out on the chance to see the legendary Randy Orton back in action at WrestleMania weekend!

On Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, YouTuber LeLe Pons claimed WWE had reached out to her about a potential collaboration. Though it should be taken with the biggest grain of salt, Pons' husband, rapper Guaynna, said they offered her an eye-popping $20 million. It's an incredible offer that could potentially change the couple's lives.

Is Ray Mysterio Bidding Adieu?

Rey Mysterio was recently in talks with WWE about retiring after WrestleMania 39, but his recent angle with his son Dominik has rekindled his passion for the sport. According to WrestleVotes, the iconic wrestler is now uncertain about his future plans and how much longer he'll continue to wrestle. It's clear that Rey Mysterio still has the drive to compete, and fans are sure to be excited to see what the future holds for him.



AEW's recent decision to move their live Rampage event from their Canadian tour to a Saturday televised show has sparked speculation of the possible launch of their third weekly show. This could be the beginning of a new era for the wrestling promotion, as they look to expand their reach and bring even more entertainment to fans around the world. Stay tuned for further news and updates as more details emerge.

Kofi Kingston's unfortunate injury may have altered WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is still considering having Big E join Kingston and Xavier Woods at the event - if it's the right thing to do and if Big E is able to return in time. Don't miss out on the chance to witness a possible reunion of the beloved New Day trio at the biggest wrestling event of the year!

That's all folks! Watch this space out for more WWE rumor roundups!