WWE: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are MARRIED; Former reveals the good news in a subtle and sweet way

Six months after embracing parenthood, WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch tied the knot on June 29.

In some exciting news for wrestling fans, WWE's power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married, as confirmed by the wrestling company to People. It was through a subtle and sweet Instagram story that The Architect first made the surprise announcement that the couple was walking down the aisle on June 29. In the IG story, you see Becky from her back, dressed in sportswear, getting a workout done while a dreamy ocean landscape surrounds her.

While it may seem like a romantic getaway kinda snap, it was Seth's caption that had WWE fans rejoicing as the 35-year-old wrestler wrote, "SEEMS LIKE A FINE DAY TO (FINALLY) GET MARRIED." Finally would be an understatement because Rollins and Lynch got engaged back in August 2019. Moreover, it was on December 4, 2020, when Seth and Becky welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Roux Lopez. "Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew," Lynch had written at the time on Instagram, announcing Roux's arrival a few days after she was born. The snap shared was of the new parents' hands holding on to baby Roux's tiny hand.

Check out Seth Rollins' Instagram story revealing how he and Becky Lynch were tying the knot below:

WWE, on their official website, sent across their good wishes to the newlyweds, writing, "Congratulations to the newlyweds!"

Congratulations, Seth and Becky! We can't wait to be bombarded with your gorgeous wedding photos!

For the unversed, Seth and Becky began dating in January 2019 and after months of dating rumours, finally confirmed their relationship in May on Instagram with a PDA-filled black and white photo of the couple kissing backstage at WrestleMania 35.

It was during last year's May 11 episode of WWE Raw, when Becky made the shocking revelation that she was relinquishing her Raw Women's Championship to Asuka, who had won the Money in the Bank briefcase, because the 34-year-old wrestler was pregnant. For now, the WWE Universe is patiently waiting for The Man to make her monumental return.

