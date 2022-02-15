WWE: Seth Rollins recalls why he couldn't train with AEW's CM Punk: I didn't have the money

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is getting real about his struggles during his training days before making it big in WWE. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth recalled how he fell in love with professional wrestling at the young age of 14, which coincided with The Attitude Era as DX, Stone Cold, nWo and WCW were key factors back then amongst many others.

Rollins felt he couldn't do anything else and would hence, just bounce around a trampoline with his friends, putting on shows in their backyard. Moreover, the 35-year-old wrestler "always wanted to get trained," as he didn't want to be one of those guys who got into the industry with a blackball on their shoulders of never having gotten trained and instead, "just got in." He wanted to take the approach of paying one's dues and respect for the people who put in the time.

Making a surprise revelation with a CM Punk connect, Seth recounted, "So I actually went and got trained, I moved out to Philadelphia in a car, I packed up all my crap. I went out there and I was going to get trained by CM Punk. CM Punk, who was a big star in WWE and now works for the other company. No, but he — I didn't have the money. I didn't, I had no idea how to live on my own. Because I never went to college, I didn't have like, I couldn't even do my own laundry. I didn't know what I was doing. I was an idiot. I ended up not having the money, I ended up moving back," via Wrestling Inc.

As an alternative, Rollins trained in a shipping warehouse in Chicago in 2004, in the dead of winter, and it was freezing cold. Seth revealed that he trained with Danny Daniels aka Double D, "the local independent guy," who taught him everything he knows about the business for the most part.

Seth Rollins aka The Visionary has indeed come a long way from his trampoline and shipping warehouse training days as now, he's taken over WWE as one of its current big stars!

Seth's next big match will take place at Elimination Chamber 2022 as he's a part of the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship alongside current champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Riddle. Elimination Chamber 2022 will take place on February 19, 2022. On the other hand, CM Punk recently experienced his first loss in AEW as MJF defeated him on AEW Dynamite.

