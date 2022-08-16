WWE: Seth Rollins REVEALS his and Becky Lynch's daughter Roux has inspired him to keep it 'safe' in the ring

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is taking his doting daddy duties very seriously! In an interview with Metro UK, The Visionary confessed how his daughter Rou, 1, has inspired him to keep it "safe" inside the WWE ring. For the unversed, Seth Rollins and his wife, wrestler Becky Lynch - who got married on June 29, 2021 - welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Roux Lopez on December 4, 2020.

Talking candidly about how embracing parenthood had changed his mentality as a WWE performer, transforming his in-ring style, Seth Rollins admitted, "It's one of those things – for me, it's extra inspiring. You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person." Taking about how Roux has been "extra inspirational" that way, Seth noted, "...but at the same time, she's obviously made me think about things in a safer way."

Given how a wrestler's body gets severely affected by their time inside the ring, Rollins wants to be able to keep up with his and Becky Lynch's daughter with a lot less pain due to his work: "I've got to follow her around – she's two now, so she's running around like a crazy person, lots of up and downs. (laughs) I wanna be able to do that stuff with her. You do definitely start to think about taking it easier where you can in the ring so you're not in as much pain in your off time."

Now, that's a caring dad, indeed!

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will be taking on Riddle at Clash at the Castle, set to take place in the UK on September 3.

ALSO READ: WWE: Will Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley aka The Shield ever have a reunion? The Architect REVEALS