WWE SmackDown: Bayley brutally attacks Sasha Banks and kickstarts long awaited feud between Golden Role Models

This week's WWE SmackDown saw the impending doom of the Golden Role Models as Bayley brutally attacked Sasha Banks after losing their rematch against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Women's Tag Team Title Match.

Posts the events of SummerSlam and Payback, you would have thought Sasha Banks would be the one to turn on her bestie Bayley as only the former lost both her titles - the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka and the Women's Tag Team Championship to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, while the former Hugger is still the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, WWE took a different turn with this week's WWE SmackDown being the platform to kickstart the long-awaited feud between Bayley and Banks.

It all started with a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Title between Baszler and Nia and the Golden Role Models. The current champs dominated most of the match with the challenges at a disadvantage when Sasha injured her knee in the middle of the bout. While The Boss was going for the running knee on Shayna, The Queen of Spades ducked and Banks ended up hitting her knee into the ring post instead. Moreover, Sasha's knee was also driven into a turnbuckle and later on, as she tried to lift both Baszler with Bayley in tow, the wrestler's knee gave out. In the end, Nia was able to crossbody both opponents while helped retain her and Baszler's titles.

Post the match, The Boss was surrounded by medical personnel as her bestie screamed at them to be careful. The always confident Banks proclaimed she didn't need their help and instead Bayley assisted her. However, Bayley completely succumbed to the dark side and brutally attacked her partner. What followed was Bayley throwing Banks into the ring post from the outside, bashing her injured leg on the steel ring steps as well as some mean stomps on Sasha's ankle. Screaming that The Boss deserved it while taunting a shocked Michael Cole and Corey Graves, Bayley proceeded to attack Banks with a chair. As a signing off note, Bayley put Sasha's head between the chair and stomped on it further injuring her once upon a time bestie.

We're then shown Sasha being carted off to an ambulance while WWE further updated that The Boss was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.

Check out the highlights from WWE SmackDown as the Golden Role Models crumble below:

We'd love to see how The Boss reacts to her best friend's unforgivable actions. Let's get ready for the epic feud that WWE Universe definitely deserves!

