WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee shares his reaction to Cody Rhodes' injury

It was definitely "Hell In A Cell." In his recent chat on The Pat McAfee Show, commentator Pat McAfee revealed how he initially reacted to Cody Rhodes' injury and dubbed his efforts in the WWE Hell In A Cell as "one of the gutsiest performances" he had ever witnessed. McAfee praised the American Nightmare as he fought in the ring with a torn pectoral muscle.

During his latest episode, via Wrestling Inc, McAfee shared how "a lot of people thought that was makeup" but he clarified, "what your body actually does when you tear your sh*t." McAfee went on and mentioned that he was not sure if they "shot that thing up with everything you could," as he referenced Rhodes having the help of some pain relief but pointed out that even with that it would still "hurt so bad." The commentator disclosed his reaction and added, "Early it looked like he was in a sh*t ton of pain. Yes, he clicked into some sort of, ‘I don’t give a f*ck,’ I think."

Meanwhile, McAfee continued his praise for the wrestler, "They didn’t mail it in either, this sh*t was like a full match. He ended up winning." The news about Rhodes' busted muscle broke back in the weekend as it was confirmed he sustained an injury from his weight training. McAfee further congratulated Rhodes on his victory and once again lauded the wrestler, "As soon as he took his jacket off … I was like, ‘Oh wow, that must have hurt so bad right there.’ Oh yeah, had to, I mean with that thing, had to. Hey, shout out, congrats, Cody, that will be a toughness conversation fodder forever, right there, that evening. Good for him."

